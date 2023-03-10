Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 361.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 72.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 8.2 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

