Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 764,385 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.31% of Rockwell Automation worth $322,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $298.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.62.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.21, for a total value of $114,387.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,594.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.21, for a total transaction of $114,387.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,594.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

