HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HH&L Acquisition were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HHLA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance

HH&L Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $530.44 million, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of -0.01.

HH&L Acquisition Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

