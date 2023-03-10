Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 406,758 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,320,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.74% of Ralph Lauren worth $281,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $114.70 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.07.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

