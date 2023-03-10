Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $291.91 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,899,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $291,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 611.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $293,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,541 shares of company stock worth $9,104,126. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

