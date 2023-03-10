Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,252,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428,078 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 11.78% of Xometry worth $298,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Xometry by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xometry by 816.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 183,696 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xometry by 343.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Xometry by 238.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xometry by 136.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 725,280 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Stock Down 0.9 %

XMTR opened at $18.06 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $805.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of -0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $44,139.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,567.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $44,139.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,567.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,923. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

