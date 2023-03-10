Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 197,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 26.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

VLRS opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.59.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

