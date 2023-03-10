Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 549.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.93% of Allstate worth $308,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $119.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

