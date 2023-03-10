Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $312.22 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 482,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $312,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $214.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.33 and its 200-day moving average is $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $308.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

