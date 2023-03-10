Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,084,650 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,386,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,084,650 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Stericycle worth $268,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stericycle by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter worth $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 128.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 16.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 50,143 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 7.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRCL. StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stericycle

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

