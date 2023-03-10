Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 214,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $320,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $285.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.72.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

