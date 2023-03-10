Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,385,651 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.22% of Simon Property Group worth $357,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $138.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average of $113.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

