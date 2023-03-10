Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,399,943 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,206,828 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,399,943 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $313,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

