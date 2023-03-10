Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,242,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 238,578 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $353,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $174.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.25.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

