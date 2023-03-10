Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,194,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.72% of Avery Dennison worth $358,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,570,000 after acquiring an additional 170,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 158,931 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,124,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,947,000 after buying an additional 162,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after buying an additional 363,404 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.07 and a 200 day moving average of $181.20. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Articles

