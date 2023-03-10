Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.27 Million in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,159 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of M.D.C. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 8.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $43.88.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

