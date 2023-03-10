Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $335,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $5,241,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 444.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,769,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Nasdaq by 186.0% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 2,533,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nasdaq Price Performance
NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.
Nasdaq Profile
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
