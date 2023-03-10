Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $335,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $5,241,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 444.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,769,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Nasdaq by 186.0% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 2,533,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.