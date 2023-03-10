Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 45,345 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of RRC opened at $26.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.