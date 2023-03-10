Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 8,011 SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $29.99 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush set a $45.00 price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $26,598.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.