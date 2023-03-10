Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,612 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Ameris Bancorp worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.