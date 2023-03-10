Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,876. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 334.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading

