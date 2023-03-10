Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $236,000 in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MED. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 6,509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Medifast Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $109.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.16. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $197.19.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Featured Stories

