Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SkyWest by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in SkyWest by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in SkyWest by 47.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in SkyWest by 3.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In related news, Director James L. Welch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,493.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SkyWest Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $20.24 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.01). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $681.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

