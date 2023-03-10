Ethic Inc. Takes $108,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Insider Activity

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEVA opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

