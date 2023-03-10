Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 500.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

WTS stock opened at $172.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $181.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.43.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

