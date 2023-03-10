Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $421,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Trimble by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth $84,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $49.76 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

