Putnam Investments LLC Sells 278 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $102.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $101,678.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,337 shares of company stock worth $914,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Articles

