Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $429,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB Stock Down 8.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.26.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $209.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $471.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.



