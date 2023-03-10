Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

