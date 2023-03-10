Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

NYSE:APAM opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 75.09%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

