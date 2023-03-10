Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 54,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 38.0% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 963,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

