Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 3,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 8,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of News by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. News Co. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.31.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

About News

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

