Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 9.8% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ingredion by 45.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Ingredion by 9.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 302,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,120 shares of company stock worth $713,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

