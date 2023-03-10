Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 6,684 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $157.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

