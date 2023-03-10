8,407 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.5% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.4% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $39.76 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $50.80. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.