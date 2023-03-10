Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $407,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,475.57 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,609.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,511.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,372.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

