Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.