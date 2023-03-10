Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $373,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

American Tower Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $191.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.50. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

