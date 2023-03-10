BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.60. 15,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 591,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
