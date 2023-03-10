Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 4.4%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 1,042,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,720,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.
GOTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.46 and a beta of -0.79.
Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.
