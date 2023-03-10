Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.92. 238,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,744,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Specifically, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 779,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,414.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $494.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Velo3D by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Velo3D by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

