Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.92. 238,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,744,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
Specifically, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 779,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,414.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $494.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
