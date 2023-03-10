Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.58. 93,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 357,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSKD. Barclays upped their price target on Riskified to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

