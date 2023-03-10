ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.85. 11,941,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 52,259,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.