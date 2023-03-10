Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
Cohen & Company Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $17.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cohen & Company Inc.
Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.