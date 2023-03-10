Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Cohen & Company Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Company Inc.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

