Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 3% Higher

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $8.88. 96,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 234,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
