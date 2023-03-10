Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 3% Higher

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $8.88. 96,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 234,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAO. NetEase Inc. grew its position in shares of Youdao by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. NetEase Inc. now owns 2,898,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after buying an additional 331,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Youdao by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Youdao by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 103,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Youdao by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 175,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Youdao by 1,416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 174,096 shares during the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

