Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

