CSL Limited (CSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 1.549 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from CSL’s previous interim dividend of $1.34.

CSL Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Megan Clark 86 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

