Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Reliance Worldwide’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.50.

In other news, insider William Crosby bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.95 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of A$59,000.00 ($39,597.32). Insiders have bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

