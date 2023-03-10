Summerset Group Holdings Limited (SNZ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on March 22nd

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Summerset Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Summerset Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.56.

About Summerset Group

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. It provides rest home care, hospital care, memory care, and respite and short-term care services, as well as villas, cottages, townhouses, apartments, serviced apartments, and care centers.

