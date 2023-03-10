Mineral Resources Limited (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Mineral Resources’s previous interim dividend of $1.00.
Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.